Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Solid Growth

Passenger traffic also rises at most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide
FRANKFURT, Germany, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 6.2 million passengers in May 2019, an increase of 1.4 percent year-on-year. The growth rate would have been one percentage point higher, if FRA had not been affected by a number of weather and strike-related flight cancellations during the reporting month. Over the first five months of 2019, FRA achieved passenger growth of 2.9 percent.
Aircraft movements in May 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 46,181 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 0.8 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly grew by 0.6 percent to 185,701 metric tons.
Most of the airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also reported passenger growth in May 2019.Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) recorded a 1.8 percent increase in traffic to 170,307 passengers. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) registered combined traffic of over 1.1 million passengers, also up slightly by 1.1 percent. In Peru, traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) rose by 8.0 percent to 2.0 million passengers.
The 14 Greek regional airports served about 3.1 million passengers overall, slipping by 1.9 percent year-on-year. This slight decline can largely be attributed to the bankruptcy of a few airlines - with other airlines, over the short term, only partially making up for the capacity loss. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 606,828 passengers, down 0.4 percent; Rhodes (RHO) with 599,993 passengers, down 5.1 percent; and Corfu (CFU) with 347,953 passengers, down 2.0 percent.
After a phase of very strong growth over the past three years, the Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) are currently experiencing the consolidation of flight offerings, resulting in an 18.3 percent drop in traffic to 270,877 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received about 3.6 million passengers, a gain of 3.3 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, advanced by 8.4 percent to about 1.7 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached almost 4.0 million passengers, up 5.1 percent.
Fraport Traffic Figures
May 2019
Fraport Group Airports1
May 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
6,225,726
1.4
182,235
0.6
46,181
1.0
27,063,689
2.9
876,158
-2.1
206,445
2.3
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
170,307
1.8
970
-5.5
2,908
-10.1
670,935
2.5
4,809
-4.4
13,307
-2.8
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,146,998
1.1
7,145
0.6
10,327
-10.8
6,263,047
10.1
31,901
-3.0
55,318
0.2
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
503,198
5.3
3,945
7.0
4,317
-6.7
2,935,153
20.2
16,790
-3.3
24,412
12.2
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
643,800
-2.0
3,200
-6.4
6,010
-13.6
3,327,894
2.5
15,111
-2.8
30,906
-7.6
LIM
Lima
Peru
80.01
2,006,709
8.0
20,463
-8.5
17,289
6.8
9,384,984
5.7
102,975
-6.3
79,862
0.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
3,086,789
-1.9
488
-33.7
24,446
-1.0
6,441,879
3.0
2,668
-14.2
57,810
4.5
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
1,651,078
-2.7
299
-46.4
12,724
-3.5
3,977,463
2.2
1,944
-15.3
33,985
1.7
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
347,953
-2.0
16
37.5
2,616
-4.5
543,337
0.9
73
31.0
4,860
-5.1
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
342,719
-8.4
33
-28.2
2,367
-0.8
665,207
-7.9
169
-4.8
5,085
4.9
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
78,144
-3.6
0
-100.0
712
0.7
105,143
-1.7
0
-86.3
1,282
8.9
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
29,855
-6.3
9
3.7
335
1.5
55,584
-54.7
39
45.2
849
-41.3
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
54,888
2.3
0
n.a.
475
1.9
64,227
8.4
0
n.a.
773
-4.4
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
606,828
-0.4
242
-50.8
4,832
-6.4
2,324,470
9.4
1,660
-18.4
19,177
6.8
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
190,691
-0.6
0
-100.0
1,387
-0.5
219,495
-0.2
4
6.7
1,959
-4.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
1,435,711
-0.9
189
6.1
11,722
1.8
2,464,416
4.3
724
-11.1
23,825
8.8
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
141,857
9.0
13
32.5
1,525
11.1
226,876
14.6
31
41.6
2,689
18.5
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
42,055
17.5
0
n.a.
353
9.0
47,682
17.1
0
n.a.
553
3.2
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
260,321
4.1
18
-3.2
2,334
11.1
543,705
10.8
68
5.4
4,982
14.4
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
301,963
-3.6
32
39.3
2,239
-4.2
423,973
6.5
117
22.9
3,958
7.9
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
45,723
10.1
34
3.3
570
30.7
146,992
11.3
150
-9.4
2,381
40.6
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
599,993
-5.1
71
1.9
4,132
-6.1
980,788
-3.3
264
-25.8
7,503
-4.6
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
43,799
-3.4
21
-13.8
569
5.0
94,400
5.8
94
-15.5
1,759
16.7
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
270,877
-18.3
484
-8.5
2,272
-17.5
580,688
-13.6
2,689
-29.7
5,221
-16.3
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
127,162
-22.1
475
-8.1
1,106
-16.3
189,241
-23.7
2,647
-30.1
1,877
-19.1
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
143,715
-14.7
9
-23.8
1,166
-18.6
391,447
-7.7
42
12.1
3,344
-14.6
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
3,616,346
3.3
n.a.
n.a.
21,369
6.3
8,487,586
7.1
n.a.
n.a.
55,401
10.9
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,708,252
8.4
n.a.
n.a.
14,602
-2.7
6,779,290
12.3
n.a.
n.a.
64,032
5.5
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,960,137
5.1
32,433
36.1
29,345
4.1
19,070,046
6.5
133,290
21.0
139,935
5.2
Frankfurt Airport2
May 2019
Month
? %
YTD 2019
? %
Passengers
6,225,994
1.4
27,064,884
2.9
Cargo (freight & mail)
185,701
0.6
891,194
-2.5
Aircraft movements
46,181
1.0
206,445
2.3
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,816,707
0.8
12,789,187
2.2
PAX/PAX-flight4
144.1
0.5
140.4
0.6
Seat load factor (%)
78.9
76.9
Punctuality rate (%)
68.0
74.3
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
66.1
0.2
63.5
2.5
Germany
10.6
-0.1
11.0
0.3
Europe (excl. GER)
55.6
0.3
52.5
3.0
Western Europe
45.9
-0.9
43.5
2.1
Eastern Europe
9.6
6.5
9.0
7.5
Intercontinental
33.9
4.0
36.5
3.5
Africa
3.9
7.6
4.7
8.7
Middle East
4.2
-1.6
5.4
-1.2
North America
13.4
5.5
11.7
3.7
Central & South Amer.
2.8
-0.6
3.9
5.6
Far East
9.5
4.5
10.7
2.8
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
