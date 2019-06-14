Aker Solutions ASA: Ole Martin Grimsrud Appointed CFO of Aker Solutions

June 14, 2019 - Ole Martin Grimsrud has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Aker Solutions, effective August 1, 2019. He replaces Svein Oskar Stoknes, who is taking over as CFO of Aker ASA on the same day.

Grimsrud joined Aker Solutions in 2012 as Vice President, Finance for the Subsea business. He has held several senior management positions in the company since, most recently as Senior Vice President, Group Treasury, Controlling and Mergers & Acquisitions. He previously held various positions within finance, strategy and operations in the Norwegian industrial groups Elkem and Norske Skog. Grimsrud will report to CEO Luis Araujo.

"I am delighted to welcome Ole Martin to the team as our new CFO," said Luis Araujo. "His strong performance here at Aker Solutions shows he is well-suited for the role, and I know he will become a good addition to the executive management team."

Svein Oskar Stoknes was named CFO in September 2014, after joining Aker Solutions in 2007. He held numerous key positions in the company including Senior Vice President Finance for the previous Subsea business area.

"It has been a real pleasure to work with Svein over the last five years. Svein created a lot of value for Aker Solutions and we wish him all the best in his new position with Aker ASA," said Araujo.

Grimsrud holds a Master of Science in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim.

ENDS

Media Contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, e-mail: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com (mailto:ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com)

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com (mailto:fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com)

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) and connect with us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AkerSolutions/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/akersolutions/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/aker-solutions), Twitter (https://twitter.com/akersolutions) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/akersolutions).

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire

