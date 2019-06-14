Voltalia SA Voltalia has a 24 MW project awarded during wind tender in France 14-Jun-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it had a 24 MW project awarded during the third round of the onshore wind national call for tenders held by the French Ministry for Ecological and Social Transition. With 52 MW in operation, 49 MW currently under construction and 24 MW newly secured, Voltalia confirms its good growth momentum on the French wind market. The awarded project is the Argenteuil-sur-Armançon wind farm. It is located in the Yonne department, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, around ten kilometers from the Sarry wind plant (22 MW), which is currently under construction and should be commissioned before year-end. This new wind farm will benefit from a 20-year contract for difference[1]. Seven wind turbines will produce enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of circa 20,000 French households. "This success demonstrates the competitiveness of projects developed by Voltalia and the vitality of onshore wind, a sector where we have lofty ambitions in France and abroad ", rejoices Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Next on the agenda: Q2 2019 revenues on July 17, 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 1 GW either in operation or construction. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 591 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Lauzon Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Implemented by the 2016 French energy Act ("loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte "), the contract for difference system ("complément de rémuneration") consists in a premium price granted to the electricity producer to compensate the difference between the market price and the tariff fixed in the tariff order or stated in the terms of the call for tender Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OXMETEQUTQ [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 824487 End of Announcement EQS News Service 824487 14-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=824487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a84ca50b77f17fbf49964ef638cf16e9&application_id=824487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2019 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)