The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2019

PR Newswire

London, June 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2019

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.2
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.9
3Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.7
4TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.5
5NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.3
6GetingeHealth CareSweden 3.2
7NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.2
8Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 3.2
9Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.1
10Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 3.0
11AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 3.0
12INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.0
13GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 3.0
14Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.9
15TotalOil & GasFrance 2.9
16IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.8
17ENIOil & GasItaly 2.8
18MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.8
19ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.8
20OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.7
21SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.6
22BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.6
23E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.5
24BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
25Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.4
26CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.3
27RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.3
28Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland 2.2
29MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.2
30PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.0
31BayerHealth CareGermany 2.0
32GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 1.9
33ValeoConsumer GoodsFrance 1.8
34Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 1.8
35OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 1.7
36Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.2
37OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.2
38LeoniIndustrialsGermany 0.9
Total equity investments99.1
Cash and other net assets0.9
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019% of Net Assets
France 22.6
Germany 18.8
Southern Europe 14.0
Scandinavia 13.8
Benelux 12.2
Switzerland 10.5
Ireland 4.2
Poland 3.0
Cash and other net assets0.9
100.0

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019% of Net Assets
Health Care19.6
Industrials15.6
Financials15.0
Oil & Gas10.6
Consumer Services9.9
Technology9.3
Consumer Goods8.2
Telecommunications6.2
Utilities2.5
Basic Materials2.2
Cash and other net assets0.9
100.0

As at 31 May 2019, the net assets of the Company were £356,852,000.

14 June 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


