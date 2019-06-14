The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2019
London, June 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2019
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.2
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.9
|3
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.7
|4
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.5
|5
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|6
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|3.2
|7
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.2
|8
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|3.2
|9
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.1
|10
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|3.0
|11
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|3.0
|12
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.0
|13
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|3.0
|14
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.9
|15
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.9
|16
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.8
|17
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.8
|18
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.8
|19
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.8
|20
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.7
|21
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.6
|22
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.6
|23
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.5
|24
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|25
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.4
|26
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|27
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.3
|28
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|2.2
|29
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.2
|30
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.0
|31
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|32
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|1.9
|33
|Valeo
|Consumer Goods
|France
|1.8
|34
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|1.8
|35
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|1.7
|36
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.2
|37
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.2
|38
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|0.9
|Total equity investments
|99.1
|Cash and other net assets
|0.9
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2019
|% of Net Assets
|France
|22.6
|Germany
|18.8
|Southern Europe
|14.0
|Scandinavia
|13.8
|Benelux
|12.2
|Switzerland
|10.5
|Ireland
|4.2
|Poland
|3.0
|Cash and other net assets
|0.9
|100.0
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 May 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|19.6
|Industrials
|15.6
|Financials
|15.0
|Oil & Gas
|10.6
|Consumer Services
|9.9
|Technology
|9.3
|Consumer Goods
|8.2
|Telecommunications
|6.2
|Utilities
|2.5
|Basic Materials
|2.2
|Cash and other net assets
|0.9
|100.0
As at 31 May 2019, the net assets of the Company were £356,852,000.
14 June 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP