Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-06-14 08:00 CEST -- AS LHV Group will close the list of bond holders of subordinated bond 20.06.2024 (ISIN code EE3300110550, ticker LHVB072524A) for early redemption and interest payments on June 19, 2019 at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system*. Proceeding from the above, bonds of AS LHV Group (LHVB072524A) are traded with early redemption and interest rights for the last day today, on June 14, 2019. According to the Rulebook part Listing Rules section 13.3.1. trading with AS LHV Group (LHVB072524A) bonds will be suspended starting Monday, on June 17, 2019, until redemption. *According to the Terms and Conditions of LHV Group subordinated bond 20.06.2024 in 2014 the list of bond holders fix time was set at 23:59, but considering the changes of Market Standards for dealing corporate actions after Nasdaq CSD joined TARGET2-Securities platform in September 2017, the list of bond holders will be fixed at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.