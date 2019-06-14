Atos International: Atos reaches 3rd position worldwide in Managed Security Services for the cyberspace according to Gartner

Evaluation based on 2018 Market Share Revenue

Paris, June 14, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has been ranked the 3rd global player in Managed Security Services (MSS) in terms of 2018 market share revenue, according to the latest Gartner report1.

With a global team of over 5,000 security specialists and a worldwide network of 14 Security Operation Centers operating 24/7, Atos offers end-to-end security solutions. Atos integrates the best-in-breed technologies and offers a full portfolio of advanced security products and solutions , to help its clients turn risk into business value.

"Cybersecurity is at the core of the digital space, enabling companies, governments and citizens to evolve with trust. We are proud to be recognized as a global leader with this ranking, which both reinforces our position as the European number one in cybersecurity and demonstrates our breakthrough in the American market. It reflects the expertise of our 5,000-strong team of experts worldwide and our continued commitment to protect our customers." said Thierry Breton, Atos Chairman and CEO.

Clients rely on Atos technologies to reinforce their security. In 2018, Atos won numerous contracts and signed partnerships, including: protecting key EU institutions , a key cybersecurity industry partnership with NATO , and a deal with the state of Virginia in the USA to protect its technology infrastructure with next generation cybersecurity solutions. In addition, Atos made significant investments to help its clients address their regulatory obligations regarding data protection .

Security is also at the heart of the partnership between Atos and Google Cloud: recently, Atos was selected by Veolia , the world leader in utilities, to develop a secure space in the cloud using Google Cloud's G Suite collaborative suite.

Enforcing its commitment towards a more secure world, Atos is involved in global cybersecurity initiatives such as The Charter of Trust , which gathers 19 leading global organizations from private and public sector.

Gartner clients can access the report Gartner Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2018 - here (https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3913258)

(https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3913258) To learn more about Atos' full suite of Managed Security Services, visit atos.net (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/managed-security-services)

(https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/managed-security-services) To explore Atos' vision on cybersecurity, read our global opinion paper (https://atos.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Atos-digital-vision-for-cybersecurity.pdf)

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space. More information: atos.net

