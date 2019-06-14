GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, welcomes the signing and legalization of internet sports betting in New Hampshire. New Hampshire is the 14th State to legalize sports wagering in the US and the sixth to do so this year. Following the launch, nearly 21% of the total US population will be able to place sports wagers online.

The sports betting legislation received approval in the New Hampshire House yesterday, June 13th. The bill will now go to the Governor, who has already included sports betting revenue in his state budget and is expected to sign the bill within the next three to four weeks.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition & retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth:GAME).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

