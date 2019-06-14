EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Airopack Technology Group AG: Change of AGM date 2019 14-Jun-2019 / 06:49 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / Airopack Technology Group - Change of AGM date 2019 - *Airopack's annual general shareholders' meeting will be re-scheduled to Thursday, 15 August 2019 (previously scheduled for 7 August 2019)* *Baar, 14 June 2019* - Airopack Technology Group AG ("*Airopack*") announces today that Airopack's annual general shareholders' meeting has been re-scheduled from 7 August 2019 to Thursday, 15 August 2019. The re-scheduling was necessary to ensure the availability of all relevant persons including the auditor in charge. The annual general shareholders' meeting will be held in Zug (Switzerland). Airopack's board of directors will publish the invitation to the annual general shareholders' meeting in early July 2019. The Annual Report 2018 will be disclosed on 1 July 2019 as announced in the press release dated 30 April 2019. *Contacts:* Airopack Technology Group AG Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +41 41 768 50 50 www.airopackgroup.com [1] For investors: Airopack Technology Group AG Martin Eberhard martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media: Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch TF: +41 44 718 25 25 *Disclaimer* This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized. www.airopackgroup.com [1] End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Blegistrasse 5 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 824615 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 824615 14-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ec27d0679301fe63ce8a1daf26a8df&application_id=824615&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

