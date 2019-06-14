Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital(Paris:TKO)

Tikehau Capital, the alternative asset management and investment group, will join the indices CAC SMALL, CAC MID SMALL and CAC ALL TRADABLE from 21 June 2019.

Following a decision by Euronext's Index Steering Committee, Tikehau Capital will join the indices CAC SMALL, CAC MID SMALL and CAC ALL TRADABLE. This change will take effect from 21 June after market closing.

The admission of Tikehau Capital in these indices follows the increase of the Tikehau Capital share liquidity since its listing, and is a new positive step for the Group's stock market profile.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn of assets under management (as at 31 March 2019) and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005853/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors Contact:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com