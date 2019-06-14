The new portfolio of the Nasdaq First North 25 index will become effective on July 1, 2019 Stockholm, June 14, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces today the updated results of the semi-annual review of the Nasdaq First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 1, 2019. Admicom Oyj (ADMCM), Amasten Fastighets AB (AMAST), Minesto AB (MINEST), Ovzon AB (OVZON), SamhAllsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB (SBB D), Smart Eye AB (SEYE), SpectraCure (SPEC) and Storytel AB, ser. B (STORY B) will be added to the Index. aXichem AB ser. A (AXIC A), ENLABS AB (NLAB), Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B (TRIAN B), Global Gaming 555 AB (GLOBAL), Sdiptech AB B (SDIP B) and Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (VEMF SDB) will be removed from the Index. The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on Nasdaq First North. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows: -- The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected. -- The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period (Dec 01, 2018 to May 31, 2019), are selected for the index. FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. The First North 25 Index constituents effective July 1, 2019 are: Admicom Oyj Ovzon AB Amasten Fastighets AB Paradox Interactive AB Aspire Global plc PowerCell Sweden AB BIMobject AB SamhAllsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB CELLINK AB ser. B SamhAllsbyggnadsbolaget i Nord Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB Sedana Medical AB Climeon AB ser. B Smart Eye AB Detection Technology Oyj SpectraCure Iceland Seafood International Stillfront Group AB IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A Storytel AB, ser. B Kambi Group plc THQ Nordic AB ser. B Maha Energy AB A Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Minesto AB About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------