According to Gartner's Supply Chain Technology User Wants and Needs Survey, visibility is the highest priority for global supply chain executives. At Gartner's Supply Chain Executive Conference, 17-19 June in Barcelona, Spain, project44, the world's leading Advanced Visibility Platform for shippers and logistics service providers, will showcase how supply chain leaders are leveraging high-fidelity visibility data to fuel predictive analytics across the transportation value chain.

With the acquisition of GateHouse Logistics in late 2018, project44 became the world's largest and most comprehensive global transportation visibility platform. The technology company has rapidly expanded their EU operations with recent new hires across the European continent, including: Ronald Plevier, Director Strategic Accounts EMEA, who is based in Amsterdam, Pascal Boulanger, Business Development Director for South EMEA, who is based in France, and Marc Düppe, Director Strategic Accounts for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, who is based in Germany.

At Gartner's Supply Chain Executive Conference, project44 and Magna Steyr, a leading global automotive supplier based in Austria and a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International (NASDAQ: MGA), will discuss how Magna has leveraged project44's Advanced Visibility Platform to connect hundreds of unique telematics devices into a single network, access Just-in-Sequence real-time visibility, and predict potential disruptions before they happen.

Panel: The Transformational Power of Advanced Visibility

Date: 18 June 2019

Time: 14:30-15:00

Panelists: Jesper Bille Bennike, EVP Sales Business Development at project44, Alfons Dachs-Wiesinger, Director Logistics Services at Magna Steyr Fahrzeugtechnik AG Co KG

To hear more about project44 including new product capabilities -- attend their panel presentation, visit their exhibitor booth located at #403

For the latest conference updates, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/supply-chain-spain.

