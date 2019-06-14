Populous World's XBRL Platform (PXP) Launches in Open Beta

LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Populous World have launched their latest business intelligence platform, PXP, in open beta mode. Open beta allows users to test the platform in tandem to the development of the platform.

Powered by XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) and other data sets, PXP open beta mode presents many exciting features and novel use of big data. For a start, users can experience the depth of XBRL data sets of hundreds of thousands of companies.

PXP is revolutionising the way organisations perform, by differentiating pricing strategies at the customer-product level and optimising pricing.

The Power of XBRL

XBRL allows Populous World to extract the reported financial terms and data from company annual reports submitted to Companies House. PXP allows users to extract XBRL data from our platform for their own use.

By way of an example, extracted annual company reports allows PXP to compare multiple company financial situations year by year, enabling users to maximise XBRL data to create their own reports, carry out credit risk checks etc.

Visualisation Tool

Organisations use PXP as it is also built with data visualisation tools. Combining data, research and visualisation tools, sales personnel and marketers can convey key messages to their clients and target recipients. By making complex data into charts, graphs and heatmaps, they can gain a deeper understanding of the data at hand. The visualisation tool includes but is not limited to:

Determining variables in datasets.

Predicting trends and creating projections.

Identifying geographic regions and areas that need attention.

Steve Nico Williams, CEO of Populous World, said, "PXP is incomparably innovative compared to other datasets. Not only is it uniquely suited to empower the decision-making process for organisations and provide them with digestible, easy to read data sets in a simple and cost-effective way, it is the only Business Intelligence platform that uses XBRL data, which essentially reduces the engine cost.

"In a nutshell, PXP will bring a profitable change to the way we use business intelligence and research platforms for the foreseeable future."

We invite organisations to test PXP, conceptualise and implement well-structured dashboards, tap into big data applications across multiple domains, industries and locations. Visit bi.populous.world to access the open beta now.

Contact:

Lou Chan

+44(0)203 9151896

lou@populous.world