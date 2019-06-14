Mawdsleys and Meabco A/S have launched a Named Patient Supply program to allow Oncologists within the European Union (EU) to obtain access to BP-C1 on an unlicensed basis for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and incurable pancreatic cancer.

BP-C1 is a new benzene-poly-carboxylic acids complex with cis-diammineplatinum (II) dichloride developed for patients suffering from metastatic breast cancer

The Named Patient Supply program for the EU will allow physicians early access to BP-C1 for their patients. Mawdsleys' Director of Specialty Pharma, David Regan, comments "We are pleased to be working with Meabco to add BP-C1 to our growing portfolio of oncology and rare disease medicines which Mawdsleys can make available on an early access basis to help provide new treatment options to patients with serious unmet medical needs."

Healthcare professionals can obtain further details about the BP-C1 Named Patient Supply program using the contact details below.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About BP-C1

BP-C1 is an anti-neoplastic agent with palliative properties and is based on Meabco's patented polyphenolic technology platform. BP-C1 offers a combination of immunomodulation and tumor control in one product. Usually, immunomodulation and tumor control are obtained separately by using two or more drugs.

BP-C1 has been tested in a wide range of animal trials as well as in human phase II clinical trials. The safety profile is high with very low toxicity. BP-C1 acts apoptotic, anti-proliferative and anti-angiogenic on tumor cells, while at the same time contributing to anti-cancer immune regulatory activities. Opposite to other kind of chemotherapy, BP-C1 is given as one daily intramuscular injection in the outpatient clinic or at home by a nurse or the patient himself.

BP-C1 has been tested in close to 300 breast and pancreatic cancer patients in seven countries with promising results. It is noteworthy, that more than 80% of breast cancer patients and more than 60% of pancreatic cancer patients responded to the therapy. BP-C1 is aimed at fighting the cancer combined with strengthening the body's immune system.

About Mawdsleys

Founded in 1825, Mawdsleys is a privately-owned pharmaceutical services company based in the UK with operations in international countries including Brazil. We deliver a wide range of services to both the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sector through our main business areas which include: Named Patient Medicines (delivering global named patient programmes), Product Licensing and Market Access (In the EU, LATAM and Middle East regions), UK Wholesale (largest independent wholesaler to UK hospitals), UK Pre-wholesale (3PL and 4PL services in the UK), LUTO (healthcare communications) and Positive Solutions (pharmacy IT systems).

About Meabco A/S

Meabco A/S is a privately held biotechnology company established in 2001 researching into breakthrough cancer therapy with the vision to create new effective cancer therapy options with minimal side effects. The company has licensed all rights to two potential breakthrough cancer products which will significantly change the way cancer is being treated today and is seeking to commercialize these products over the coming years as clinical research, product registrations and physician experience develops. Meabco A/S is managed from Copenhagen with a professional Board of Directors. Strategic cGMP production sites are in place in Switzerland and Belgium ready to expand capacity as commercialization is initiated.

