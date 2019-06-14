Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Increase of Loan Facility 14-Jun-2019 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 14 June 2019 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Increase of Loan Facility Further to the announcement dated 14 August 2018 detailing the TAS Loan Agreement with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Livoberezhzhiainvest PJSC ("LBI"), Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that the amount available to LBI for drawdown under the TAS Loan Agreement yesterday has increased by USD4 million to USD20 million. The funds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. All other substantial commercial terms of the TAS Loan Agreement, as detailed in previous announcement, remain the same. For further information, please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10179 EQS News ID: 824675 End of Announcement EQS News Service

