Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali 14-Jun-2019 / 09:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2019. Sberbank informs about termination of the equity interest in PJSC Uralkali. Details of the transaction in the document attached. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: 190614 Material Fact Notice _Termination_Uralkali Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IRQLCUDVML [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 10180 EQS News ID: 824695 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b81bd75f342e1508b7c7bd238e94ce4b&application_id=824695&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2019 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)