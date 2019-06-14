The Chinese PV manufacturer uses TOPCon half cells for the modules. The additional rear side yield is estimated by Trina at 5-30%.From pv magazine Germany. Trina Solar has started mass production of the module it unveiled at Intersolar Europe, in Munich, and Shanghai's SNEC trade show. Offering high efficiency as well as a clumsy welter of initialisms, the n-type i-TOPCon glass-glass bifac has an output of 425 watts on the front side, resulting in module efficiency of 20.7%, according to the manufacturer. The product consists of a combination of n-type half cells with multi-busbar technology ...

