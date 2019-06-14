Tobin Properties AB has applied for its ordinary and preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the ordinary and preference shares of Tobin Properties AB. Short name: TOBIN ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006026985 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 128463 ---------------------------- Short name: TOBIN PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006117487 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 104981 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on June 28, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.