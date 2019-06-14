Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 14-Jun-2019 / 10:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Dividend Announcement The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend and Special Dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2018 to 30 April 2019. A fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share will be paid on 11 July 2019 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 28 June 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 27 June 2019. The Special Dividend of 2.50p will be paid on 11 July 2019 to holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 28 June 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 27 June 2019. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 14 June 2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10230 EQS News ID: 824975 End of Announcement EQS News Service

