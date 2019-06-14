The nation's renewable energy legislation will be updated to expand net metering for projects connected to the medium voltage grid, paving the way for a wave of decentralized installations.A panel session at the Africa Energy Forum that concludes today in Lisbon, has examined Morocco's energy market and included a presentation by Mohammed Ghazali, secretary-general at the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development. Ghazali told delegates Law 13-09 on renewable energy will be updated this year to enable net metering for renewables projects that connect to the medium voltage grid. The ...

