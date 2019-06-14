Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.15p INCLUDING current year 359.55p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 349.88p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 354.28p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16