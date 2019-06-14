Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 13-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1850.98p revenue INCLUDING current year 1865.16p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1807.04p revenue INCLUDING current year 1821.23p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563