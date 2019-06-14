sprite-preloader
14.06.2019
PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 13

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 13-June-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1850.98p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1865.16p
revenue

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1807.04p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1821.23p
revenue

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

