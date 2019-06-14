As from June 17, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Copperstone Resources AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 27, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: COPP TR B ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012740009 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175295 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from June 17, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Copperstone Resources AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: COPP BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012740017 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175296 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.