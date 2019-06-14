North Star Events: The Launch ceremony of SCSL 2019 held in Beijing CIFTIS International Logistics Cooperation Forum

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 /On May 29, 2019 China (Beijing) Asia-Europe International Logistics Cooperation Forum for China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) sponsored by Beijing North Star Events Group Co., Ltd. (North Star Events) and Beijing Logistics and Supply Chain Management Association (BLA)was successfully held in Beijing. As one of the special events focused on Belt and Road logistics cooperation for CIFTIS 2019, organized by North Star Sinogold Exhibition Chengdu Co., Ltd., the forum welcomed distinguished guests, both domestic and foreign countries as the Republic of Latvia, Kazakhstan, Poland and Germany, including representatives of the Ministry of Transport of the PRC, CEEC-China Secretariat on Logistics Cooperation and persons in charge of domestic and foreign entrepreneurs and company representatives in logistics & transportation. Various topics on Asia-Europe sea ports, airports and rail system development, innovation practice of supply chain and the future of China-Europe Railway Express were widely discussed on the forum.





Beijing North Star Events Group Co., Ltd., as the forum's sponsor, is also the organizer of the CIFTIS 2019 Logistic Services Zone. GLP the leading global provider of logistics solutions, Sinotrans China's largest integrated logistics integrator, ZTO a Chinese leading express delivery company, presented the latest logistic technologies and trends and made the Logistic Services Zone on CIFTIS a great success.









At the end of the forum, Mr. Sun Dongfan, Chairman of Board of Beijing North Star Events Group Co., Ltd., Mrs. Meng Haijun, General Manager of North Star Sinogold Exhibition Chengdu Co., Ltd., Mr. Lin You Lai, Chairman of Beijing Logistics and Supply Chain Management Association, together with the forum' s invited guests, addressed at the launching ceremony of 2019 Chengdu International Supply Chain and Smart Logistics Expo (SCSL 2019), which will be held in Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center during November 14-16, 2019 in Southwest China Sichuan Province.

As a key brand under North Star Events, SCSL 2019 is hosted by Beijing North Star Events Group Co., Ltd and NorthStar Sinogold Exhibition Chengdu Co., Ltd., and co-organized by Chengdu Municipal Port and Logistics Office and Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Exposition. It is the only professional exhibition in China planned for the logistics industry in the western region of China and countries along the Belt and Road. It will attract more than 140 domestic and foreign exhibitors from Asia-Europe countries and regions. The gross area for exhibitions will be 22,000 square meters, and the visitors are expected to exceed 12,000 persons. At the same time, the Belt and Road and Central Europe Multimodal Transport International Forum and other international meetings will be also held, with more than 10 forums and conferences as expected. Supported by the Chengdu Municipal government, CHINA AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION(CATA), Chengdu Logistic Association, Chengdu Supply Chain Association,China-Central and Eastern Europe 16+1 Countries Secretariat on Logistics Cooperation, Secretariat of China-Central and Eastern Europe Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC, international railway organization, International Union of Transport Routes across the Caspian Sea, Inter-Siberian International Transport Route Coordination Committee(CCTT), China's Sinotrans and railway companies such as UTLC ERA & TRANS CONTAINER from Russia, RTSB from Germany and other enterprenurs from Belarus, Kazakhstan and Poland will participate in the expo and also attend the simultaneous activities.

Aimed at making SCSL "the famous exhibition" and North Star Sinogold "the famous exhibition organizer", North Star Events and North Star Sinogold will create an international and professional event to build a world class international platform for logistic services and cross-border trade. China Western Area-Eurasian Import and Export Commodities Expo will soon be launched also by North Star Events.

