Recent updates indicate Bonesupport has been making progress in all key strategic directions. Sales have started to rebound in the US since the company started commercialising its CERAMENT bone void filler in Q418. The top-line results from the clinical CERTiFy study released in Q418 are also helping to increase awareness. CERAMENT G/V will be included in a new, large investigator-led SOLARIS study, which could potentially change the standard of care in osteomyelitis treatment. Our valuation is largely unchanged at SEK1.73bn or SEK33.1/share (vs SEK33.5/share).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...