sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,63 Euro		+0,03
+1,15 %
WKN: A2DTSD ISIN: SE0009858152 Ticker-Symbol: 2B4 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB2,63+1,15 %