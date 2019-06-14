Amazon on Top of the World, With No Desire to Relinquish PositionIf I had to invest in only one stock and weren't allowed to sell it, that company would likely be Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).Amazon stock is the best of breed, regardless of whether it's industrial, retail, technology, or whatever the sector.Just think about it. When news surfaces about Amazon looking at expanding into a specific segment, the impact is generally negative for the established companies in that area.Remember what happened when Amazon was rumored to be interested in the online pharmacy.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...