The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 18 June 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 31,725,475 shares (DKK 31,725,475) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 89,315 shares (DKK 89,315) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,814,790 shares (DKK 31,814,790) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 101.20 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728792