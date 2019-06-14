Cipher Resources Inc. to Change Name to Empress Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Cipher") (TSX-V: CIFR) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have approved a change in name of the Company to "Empress Resources Corp.". The change in name remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the completion of all applicable regulatory filings. The Company will provide further information as soon as it is available.

