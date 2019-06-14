sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,023 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DYRD ISIN: CA17254T1030 Ticker-Symbol: A9L1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIPHER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIPHER RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,023
0,043
13:13
14.06.2019 | 13:08
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Cipher Resources Inc. to Change Name to Empress Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Cipher") (TSX-V: CIFR) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have approved a change in name of the Company to "Empress Resources Corp.". The change in name remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the completion of all applicable regulatory filings. The Company will provide further information as soon as it is available.

On behalf of Cipher Resources Inc.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at +1.604.331.2080 or alexandra@cipherresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Cipher Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548743/Cipher-Resources-Inc-to-Change-Name-to-Empress-Resources-Corp


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE