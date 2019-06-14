Sales of Concrete Mixer Projected to Boost With Rising Demand for New Generation Truck Mixers, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has recently published a fresh study titled "Concrete Mixer Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 - 2027", which skillfully targets the global concrete mixer sector to reveal prime developments expected to occur in the coming years. According to researched statistics, revenues from the concrete mixer market exceeded 126,800 units in 2018, and are likely to record 4% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. This significant advancement can be accredited to numerous factors including customer requirement for equipment possessing high technical standards as well as convenient portability. For the readers, this report is an informative source that covers different market aspects such as demand and supply side trends, market size (US$ Mn) & volume (units), Y-o-Y growth, BPS analysis, market attractiveness analysis and a lot more.

Preference for Mobile Volumetric Concrete Mixers Set to Bolster Market Growth

As per this Fact.MR study, positive sales of in-transit mixers is leading to increased demand for mobile volumetric concrete mixers which are known to prevent concrete waste caused by over-ordering. Furthermore, the volumetric concrete mixers also permit efficient and suitable trips to batch plants, thereby, saving expenses associated to hot loads and reducing the time of operation. Although precision tends to be the key, the availability of user-friendly control options in these equipment would persist to pull customer attention and motivate sales.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3579

APEJ Region Emerges as Favorable Marketplace for Concrete Mixer Manufacturers

The study discourses the profitable nature of APEJ for stakeholders active in the concrete mixer market. This favorable setting is created due to the important role of the governments in the region, which are acting as facilitators towards different regulations and policies. In addition, resurgent growth across construction activities, merged with escalating government investments in the infrastructure development will continue to supplement growth of the concrete mixer market in the APEJ region.

New Generation Truck Mixers to Deliver Cost-Effective Solutions

The latest trend across the concrete mixer industry is focused at the introduction of new-generation truck mixers, supported by several leading stakeholders. The major emphasis is being placed on the cost-effectiveness, safety and ergonomics, together with greater customer benefits to deliver superior handling, higher payload and low cleaning cost.

Preview Analysis of Global Concrete Mixer Market Segmentation By Product Type (In-transit Mixers, Trailer Concrete Mixers), By Model Type (Stationary, Portable), By Engine Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), By Concrete Capacity, & by Region: -

https://www.factmr.com/report/3579/concrete-mixer-market

Sales of Portable Concrete Mixers Surge with High-End Proficiency

As per this assessment, the number of projects which call for larger concrete volume that is difficult to produce with paddle mixers, has experienced a prominent rise. This aspect has clearly created the demand for portable concrete mixers. It is interesting to know that portable variants endure to account for more than 7 in 10 units of concrete mixers sold globally. This impressive sales count is upheld due to the ability of portable concrete mixers to competently blend water and concrete, and constantly deliver the mixture based on the requirement.

The final section of the report is associated to drop light on the competitive scenario active in the global concrete mixer market. Some of the leading players from the target market as mentioned in the report are Caterpillar, SANY GROUP, Liebherr-International AG, Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co., Ltd., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Lino Sella World, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. and Terex Corporation.

Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3579

