Mosquito Repellent Market to Expand at 6.3% CAGR by 2026 due to Rising Health Awareness Globally, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR anticipates that the mosquito repellent market is expected to grab a value of US$5,698.6 Mn by the end of 2026. The market is assessed to expand by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. Based on volume, the mosquito repellent market accumulated around 1,673.6 Mn units in 2017. This growth is primarily attributable to raising awareness about the effects of mosquito bites on human health. Additionally, increasing health consciousness among people globally coupled with increasing awareness regarding safety against insects, which boosts the mosquito repellent sales and in turn benefits the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing outdoor and recreational activities are augmenting demand for improved insects and majorly mosquito repellents too. This is one of the key factors fuelling growth of the global mosquito repellent market. However, during the manufacturing of mosquito repellent involves chemicals such as diethyl carbonate, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), ethyl hexanediol, and diethyl phthalate, which may show ill effects on the skin. Thus, these concerns are restraining growth of the market. Additionally, some of the stringent regulations implicated on the use of specific chemicals in the repellents is restraining growth of the global mosquito repellent market. Nonetheless, the emergence of skin-friendly and plant-based mosquito repelling products and components such as lemon eucalyptus oil, cinnamon oil, lavender, and soybean oil are offering growth prospects in the coming years.

Government Support for Mosquito Repellents Paves a Way for Growth

Rising government initiatives for controlling insect births and availing repellents in affordable costs are encouraging the growth of the global mosquito repellent market. Moreover, growing penetration of plant-based repellents globally, especially across the rural and interior areas of developed and developing regions is fuelling growth of the mosquito repellent market.

The factors such as government support, penetration, and demand for mosquito repellents are paving way for robust development and investment in the market. Additionally, this factor is encouraging new product launches, which is expected to benefit growth of the mosquito repellent market. Furthermore, the boom in the e-commerce sector widened global reach and made numerous products available easily. This is another factor driving growth of the global mosquito repellent market.

Robust Opportunities in Asia Pacific Helps to Remain Dominant

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the overall revenue of the mosquito repellent market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit most lucrative CAGR in the coming years. This growth is primarily attributable to the swift urbanization, changing lifestyle, and raised awareness about health and hygiene products. Additionally, rising incidences of mosquito bite-borne diseases such as malaria, zika virus, chikungunya, and dengue in the region are creating a need for the effective mosquito repellents. This factor has influenced positively on the sales of mosquito repellent and is likely to propel market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the factors such as lack of hygiene, increasing outdoor activities, and favorable climate condition for mosquito birth are augmenting the need for the mosquito repellents. This is a key factor driving growth of the market and likely to drive market growth in the coming years.

In order to cater to the demand for effective and less harmful mosquito repellents, the key players are focusing on product innovations, thus lowering the use of chemicals. Additionally, they are adopting the micro- and macro- economic strategies such as collaborations and partnerships to obtain a competitive edge. Some of the key players in the global mosquito repellent market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M, Dabur International, Avon Products Inc., and Enesis Group.

This information is encompassed in t he report by TMR, titled, "Mosquito Repellent Market (Product Type - Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays and Aerosol, Mats, Cream and Oil, Others (Chalk, Powder); Ingredient - Natural Ingredient, Synthetic Ingredient (DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Permethrin); Distribution Channel - Online, Offline (Organized Retail, Unorganized Retail)) -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

For the study, the Mosquito Repellent Market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type

Coils

Liquid Vaporizers

Sprays/Aerosol

Mats

Cream & Oil

Others (Chalk, Powder)

Ingredient Type

Natural Ingredient

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus



Citronella Oil

Synthetic Ingredient

DEET



Picaridin



IR3535



Permethrin

Geography

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

