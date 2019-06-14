Data are part of the DISCOVER 1 and 2 programme, the first Phase 3 studies to evaluate a selective IL-23 p19 inhibitor in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson today announced top-line results from the Phase 3 DISCOVER 1 and 2 studies, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of guselkumab compared to placebo in adult patients with active moderate to severe psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Both studies met their primary endpoints of American College of Rheumatology 20% improvement (ACR20), and the safety profiles observed for guselkumab in the DISCOVER programme were consistent with previous studies of guselkumab and current prescribing information.1

The DISCOVER programme comprises the first-ever Phase 3 studies evaluating an IL-23 p19 inhibitor for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, and data will be presented at upcoming scientific medical meetings. Data from the two DISCOVER studies will serve as the basis of submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency seeking approval of guselkumab as a treatment for psoriatic arthritis, which are anticipated for later this year.

The DISCOVER programme consists of DISCOVER-1 and DISCOVER-2, two randomised, double-blind, multicentre Phase 3 studies designed to evaluate efficacy and safety of subcutaneous guselkumab in patients with active PsA compared to placebo. In addition to the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24, multiple secondary endpoints were assessed that included ACR50/70, resolution of soft tissue inflammation (enthesitis and dactylitis), disease activity (DAS-28 CRP), improvement in physical function (HAQ-DI), skin clearance (IGA), and quality of life (SF-36 PCS and MCS). DISCOVER-2 also assessed effect on structural damage (vdH-S) as a key secondary endpoint.1

DISCOVER-1 included 381 participants, including participants previously treated with biologic anti-TNF biologics. The study continues through 52 weeks. DISCOVER-2 included 739 bio-naive participants and continues through 100 weeks.

ENDS#

About Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)

PsA is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease characterised by both joint inflammation and the skin lesions associated with psoriasis.2It is estimated that one third of the 125 million people who are living with psoriasis worldwide will also develop PsA.3 The disease causes pain, stiffness and swelling in and around the joints and commonly appears between the ages of 30 and 50, but can develop at any time.2 Though the exact cause of PsA is unknown, genes, the immune system and environmental factors are all believed to play a role in the onset of the disease.2

About guselkumab4

On 10 November 2017, TREMFYA (guselkumab) was granted market authorisation in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy).4

Guselkumab is the first psoriasis treatment licensed in the EU to selectively target IL-23, a key driver of the immune inflammatory response in psoriasis.5,6,7,8 Guselkumab is a subcutaneous, self-injectable treatment for psoriasis (following training). Treatment requires two starter doses, one initially and the other four weeks later, followed by a maintenance dose once every eight weeks (q8w) thereafter.5,6,9

Ongoing trials include: two Phase 3 programmes evaluating guselkumab in the treatment of active PsA and a Phase 2b programmes in Crohn's disease, and two Phase 2 programmes one for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and the other for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa.

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson maintain exclusive worldwide marketing rights to TREMFYAwhich is currently approved in the US, Canada and the EU.

Prescribing and safety information

For complete EU prescribing and safety information, please visit: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/medicine/34321

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Learn more at www.janssen.com/EMEA. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenEMEA.

Janssen-Cilag International NV, the marketing authorisation holder for TREMFYA in the EU, and Janssen Research Development, LLC, are part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005203/en/

