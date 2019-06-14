sprite-preloader
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
14.06.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Sale of shares to employees:

Norsk Hydro employees have purchased shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 12 500, with a 50 percent discount. 89 percent of the employees entitled to the offer have subscribed and have each been allocated 361 shares at NOK 34.57 per share. The total number of shares allocated and transferred on June 14, 2019 is 1 294 907.

With reference to the stock exchange announcement as of April 26, 2019, the total number of shares allocated and transferred under the long-term incentive program is 49 642.

Norsk Hydro ASA holds 21 350 930 own shares after these transactions and the number of outstanding shares are 2 047 647 346.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)