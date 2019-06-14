Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2019) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: RLSC) (the "Company and/or "RISE") is pleased to announce that it has launched its first Life Bloom Organics retail location in Santa Monica, California.

The Santa Monica store sells the entire Life Bloom OrganicsTM brand hemp-based CBD product line and other branded lifestyle accessories. It will also carry RISE's KarezzaTM brand hemp-based CBD sexual wellness product line. The Company anticipates that the location will be used for events and pop-ups with partner brands and retailers, further broadening RISE's consumer reach.

"For any brand, having a retail space is a fantastic way to create a brand experience; but for a Company creating hemp-based CBD products, where there is so much education that consumers want, providing a space where people can learn, touch, taste, and experience the products in person is key," explained Ryan Rocca, President of RISE.

"California is the most important market for hemp-based CBD products. Retail is a great way to meet the consumer, and this location is a high traffic lifestyle hub: the famous heart of Dogtown, blocks from the beach, with decades of history in SoCal's surf and skate community."

The new retail store is located at 2665 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

About RISE Life Science Corp.

RISE is currently developing and evolving medical and adult-use hemp-based formulations to create general use health and well-being products for the emerging consumer category made possible by the legalization of hemp in the United States pursuant to the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. The Company launched its CBD-based sexual wellness products in June 2018. The acquisition of Life Bloom Organics in July 2018 expanded RISE's portfolio of CBD products from sexual health and wellness products to include general wellness, sleep, muscle recovery, intimacy and PMS products, and provides access to Life Bloom's existing channels of distribution and production in the United States and California in particular. RISE also leverages Life Bloom's proprietary process of nanotizing CBD for increased bioavailability (without psychoactivity) in future products created under the RISE brand umbrella.

RISE's Life Bloom OrganicsTM brand and KarezzaTM brand proprietary 'Nano' hemp extract oral sprays, quick-dissolve oral tablets, and topical balms and lotions can be found at natural health food markets, chiropractic offices, specialty retailers and medical dispensaries in Southern California, as well as online at lifebloomorganics.com and karezza.love.

