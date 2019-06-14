Panther Metals PLC - Result of AGM

PANTHER METALS PLC

14 June 2019

Result of Annual General Meeting

Panther Metals plc ("Panther" or "the Company"), the exploration company with gold and base-metal projects in Australia and Canada, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, Friday 14 June 2019, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders.



A copy of the Annual General Meeting notice is available at:

AGM Statement

Dr. Kerim Sener, Chairman, made the following statement:



"It is my pleasure to provide the inaugural Chairman's Statement for the Company following it's complete transformation during 2018 in to a fully-fledged exploration enterprise. The Company is now poised to see rapid exploration success across its gold and base-metal project areas in Ontario, Canada, and in the further development of its nascent gold portfolio in the Northern Territory, Australia. Our reasons for focusing on these regions have been stated previously but, in essence, relate specifically to the management of risk balanced against prospectivity, to ensure our efforts are directed toward operationally low-risk regions demonstrating high geological potential.

Following recent additions to the portfolio, the Company now holds under licence a contiguous 17km2 of exceptionally prospective ground in the famous Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, Ontario. The results obtained from our recent work in this area have been highly encouraging and follow-up work is being planned. Meanwhile licence applications in the Northern Territory covering a total of 163km2 in the Pine Creek Orogen have been submitted and are awaiting grant. These areas already include several identified gold prospects, some of which have already been drill-tested and have yielded positive results. We are expecting to commence exploration on these areas later this year.

During the past year the Company has focused on building an exceptionally talented team and the corporate infrastructure necessary to operate effectively across two continents and at least 14 time zones, from its operational base in the UK. The challenge presented by this is alleviated tremendously by having reliable in-country personnel capable of semi-autonomous work, supported by highly cost-effective lines of internet-based communication. We have also adopted a company-wide policy of international travel only when strictly necessary and, even then, in economy or premium-economy class.

These example behaviours are reflective of our mantra of ensuring every available penny is spent on value-additive work on the ground, rather than weighted towards supporting unwieldy and inefficient corporate architecture. The latter is an unfortunate reality of many listed junior exploration companies globally, as boards are often not sufficiently aligned with the interests of shareholders. We endeavour to break this mould, particularly given that as a board, we remain significant shareholders of the business and are committed to its long-term success.

We very much welcome the support of our shareholders and look forward to providing further updates on our progress and developments in the year ahead."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

