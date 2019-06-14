The €5.4 billion program is expected to spur new growth in large scale PV while also providing incentives for rooftop systems. Originally scheduled for January, the country's first technology neutral clean energy auctions - which will provide additional incentives EV charging-linked projects - may be held in the months ahead.The European Commission today approved a new Italian auction and incentive scheme for renewables following several months of review. Approval of the scheme was apparently delayed by issues related to the provision of hydropower. The commission said, under the proposed €5.4 ...

