Space NK Announces the Promotion of Andy Lightfoot to CEO

LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Space NK, the specialist multi-brand beauty retailer is delighted to announce the promotion of Andy Lightfoot to CEO. Andy joined Space NK in October 2016 as Group Digital Director, where he quickly focused his team on delivering a robust trading platform, which under his direction has delivered continuous and substantive top and bottom-line growth over the last three years. Andy will report to former CEO, Chris Garek, in his newly appointed role of Executive Chairman.

Speaking about this appointment, Chris Garek commented, "Andy's drive and determination coupled with his leadership skills in his new role of CEO will enable Space NK UK and US to demonstrate itself as a leading omnichannel and customer centric retailer."

Andy will be supported in his new role by his divisional board team:

Margaret Mitchell , Chief Merchandising Officer

, Chief Merchandising Officer Emma Simpson-Scott , Chief Marketing Officer

, Chief Marketing Officer Noah Rosenblatt , North America President

As Andy commences his role as CEO the challenge is clear - "Retail is increasingly competitive, but we are bucking the trend of the high street as we continue to open stores in both the UK and US and deliver ahead of market growth online. Our unique position as the only multi-brand beauty specialist and our desire to place the customer at the centre of everything we do is the key to our success and must underpin everything we do as we prepare for the next stage of growth."

About Space NK

Starting out as a single store in Covent Garden in 1993, Space NK has become the ultimate destination for beauty discovery - home to 69 stores across the UK and Ireland as well as 41 locations in the US including free-standing stores and boutiques at Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom.

In our stores and online, you will find a finely-honed edit of the most innovative products in the beauty world, including super-charged skincare, cutting-edge cosmetics and game-changing gadgets. This unique selection comprises over 70 brands, including Eve Lom, Laura Mercier, Nars and more.

Delivering a personal and bespoke service is of the utmost importance to us, and our team of highly trained makeup artists and skin and hair care specialists is devoted to offering well-informed, unbiased advice on the products and distinctive experiences tailored to your unique needs.

