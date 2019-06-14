Technavio's latest market research report on the global data center automation software market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of close to 22% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Implementation of AI in data centers

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in data centers is increasing significantly to improve the energy efficiency of data centers. AI computes the performance of servers, power systems, and cooling systems and enables faster decision-making and efficiency. Data center service providers are mainly using Al in data center automation software to eliminate the use of human resources and facilitate energy-efficient operations. Al can also provide administrators with trending analytics and predictive analytics to enhance the automation process. Thus, the implementation of AI in data centers is expected to drive the data center automation software market growthduring the forecast period.

The on-premise segment will garner the highest share

The on-premise data center automation software market dominated the market because enterprises are increasingly migrating toward a digital-based environment. On-premise data center automation software provides companies with more control and ownership over the management of software operations and critical data. Although the on-premise segment will continue to hold the largest market share, it is expected to record lower growth compared to cloud-based data center automation software segment during the forecast period.

"Most companies opt for an on-premise deployment model for their data center automation software. This enables them to remove vendor dependency and provides them with a dynamic system. This software can be customized to suit company requirements, and it also provides an extra layer of security. These factors will drive the on-premise data center automation software segment during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio

Data center automation software to witness fastest adoption in APAC

The adoption of data center automation software is increasing significantly in APAC owing to exponential growth in data traffic, which is leading to the construction of new data centers in the region. Also, increasing investments in smart cities are resulting in the development of connected system infrastructure. This is resulting in the generation of thousands of GBs of data through machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Apart from smart city initiatives, factors such as the growing investments in AI, and the high growth potential of music streaming services are expected to make APAC the fastest growing geographical segment in the data center automation market.

Some of the key topics covered in the global data center automation software market analysis include

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

