Dr. David Hepburn to Present at the Sun Valley Wellness Festival and Conference

Dr. David Hepburn to discuss "hits and myths" of medical cannabis

SUN VALLEY, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Dr. David Hepburn is proud to announce that he will be presenting at the Sun Valley Wellness Festival & Conference. The 22nd annual Sun Valley Festival & Conference will take place from June 27 to July 1, 2019 at venues in Sun Valley and Ketchum, Idaho.

Dr. David Hepburn is scheduled to lead a presentation called "Hits and Myths, Medical Cannabis" on Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center. Dr. Hepburn will also participate in a medical cannabis panel discussion on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the Four Pillars Auditorium at Sun Valley Community School.

The Sun Valley Festival & Conference is on the cutting edge of health and wellness and is recognized as the longest running wellness festival in the world.

Dr. David Hepburn is among Canada's foremost medical cannabis educators. He is a member of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians (SCC), International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM),The International Cannabis Research Society (ICRS), Physicians for Medical Cannabis (PMC), and the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine (AACM).

During his presentation, Dr. David Hepburn will address the stigma surrounding medical cannabis and demonstrate what cannabinoids might offer the medical world. Dr. Hepburn will present scientific validity, truth backed by facts, and real-world medical applications during this lecture, which is geared towards the general public so that they too may understand the possibilities that exist for cannabis as a medicine.

"Story after story, all the research that was out there observing a patient going from one state to a completely different one in a month was undeniable with the use of cannabis," says Dr. David Hepburn.

"It changes one's life. You know anecdotes don't make good science, but they are a case history for modalities, to do something differently."

About Dr. David Hepburn

Dr. David Hepburn is one of Canada's leading medical cannabis educators. He is a retired general practitioner and is now an international speaker, helping countries through the process of education, legalization, and regulation of medical cannabis.

