sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,20 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2N757 ISIN: IE00BD9PKV79 Ticker-Symbol: SCC 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCISYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCISYS GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCISYS GROUP PLC
SCISYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCISYS GROUP PLC2,200,00 %