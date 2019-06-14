The Canadian IT services company CGI is acquiring SCISYS for 254.15p in cash. The offer price represents a 24.6% premium to Thursday's closing price and values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of SCISYS at c £78.9m. In addition, SCISYS shareholders will receive the final dividend of 1.73p. The offer price translates to c 20x our FY19 earnings forecast, which falls to c 19x in FY20e and 18x in FY21e. Alternatively, the offer values the business at 1.2x FY20e revenues and 11x EBITDA.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...