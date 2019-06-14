The global data center mechanical construction market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate, owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the global data center mechanical construction market is the growing investments in the data center construction industry. Factors including the increasing implementation of automation across industries, developments in networking communication technologies, and rising investments in the HMI technologies are driving significant investments in the data centers across the globe. Companies are compelled to build their data centers or lease data center space from colocation service providers due to the growing demand from different end-users. The increasing demand for data center racks, server rail kit, cooling solutions, and others is expected to drive the data center mechanical construction market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing interest in green data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global data center mechanical construction market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global data center mechanical construction market: Growing interest in green data centers

Data center operations revolve around power consumption and carbon emissions concerns, particularly in the developed economies, including the US. The growing power consumption concerns further necessitate the purchase of renewable energy sources while emphasizing the use of energy-efficient infrastructure for data center operations. This has encouraged various colocation vendors to use renewable energy sources to power their data centers while reducing their electricity cost and carbon footprint. Thus, growing concerns regarding carbon footprint will fuel the demand for data center mechanical construction solutions in the forthcoming years.

"Easy access to renewable energy sources has been encouraging the construction of green data centers. Countries, including Sweden and the Netherlands, are planning strategies for using natural resources as the key source of power, in turn, reducing their dependency on coal and petroleum products. As a result, the growing interest in green data centers will foster the growth of the data center mechanical construction market in the upcoming years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global data center mechanical construction market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global data center mechanical construction market by product (cooling solutions, rack, server rail kit, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing number of data center establishments in the region. These data centers will also require massive investments in IT infrastructure and power and cooling solutions.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

