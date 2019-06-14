Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-06-14 15:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 14, 2019 to remove observation status for UPP Olaines bonds (UPPO070022A, ISIN code: EE3300111350) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because UPP Olaines had not published its audited annual report for 2018 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. UPP Olaines published its audited annual report for 2018 on June 14, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.