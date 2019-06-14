Carpenter Technology Corporation; BMT Aerospace International: Carpenter Technology and BMT Aerospace Combine Expertise in Redesign and Production of Additively Manufactured Aerospace Component

LE BOURGET, France, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) and Belgium-based BMT Aerospace today announced their cooperation in the development of an additively manufactured (AM) aerospace pinion, using Carpenter Technology's Custom 465 Stainless.



BMT Aerospace and its subsidiary BMT Additive initiated the project by partnering with Carpenter Technology to produce a redesigned pinion. The redesign project was initiated to enable the benefits of additive manufacturing using high quality, printable material that would attain the high-performance expectations for the application. "BMT Aerospace strongly believes in the disruptive potential of additive manufacturing and its possibilities in aerospace," explained Ewald Goossens, Business Unit Manager of BMT Additive. "As a small player in the market, we strongly believe in cooperation opportunities like these, where each partner can rely and build on a project, starting from its own expertise. Our specific knowledge in design and manufacturing in aerospace, and our abilities in custom design for metal additive manufacturing, are a perfect match with Carpenter Technology's knowledge of high quality and innovative products."

The cooperation between the two companies resulted in an optimized and simplified manufacturing process for the aerospace part via AM and introduces the opportunity to expand AM part production further across multiple applications. Parts were printed by Carpenter Technology's business unit Carpenter Additive, using their high-strength, Custom 465 Stainless. Design, validation and post-processing for the redesigned pinion was done by BMT Aerospace. Both companies present the redesigned and printed pinion at their respective booths in Le Bourget, France.

"Collaborations like the one with BMT Aerospace demonstrate how partnerships across raw material, production, validation and design can rapidly bring to commercial reality new parts with next step performance potential," said Marshall Akins, Carpenter's Vice President, Aerospace Markets. "Carpenter Additive's suite of capabilities presents powerful tools to accelerate our customer's additive aspirations."

More information:

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturingor www.carpenteradditive.com .

BMT Aerospace International, part of BMT Group, is an international market-leading provider of high technology aerospace gears and components, with production facilities in Romania, Belgium and the United States. The group designs, manufactures and markets gears, mechanical components, sub-assemblies and gearboxes for the principal EOMs in the worldwide aerospace and defense business.

With BMT Additive, its subsidiary focused on additive manufacturing, it provides metal printing capabilities and supports industrial partners in engineering and radically optimizing existing designs to make full use of the flexibility of the 3D printing process through tailored DfAM (design for additive manufacturing).

More info on www.bmtaerospace.comand www.bmtadditive.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc68dacb-69a0-4660-8940-793aa90d5b50