LevelBlox Leads the Way with Cannabis Business Process Solutions Built on the Blockchain

Managing the Manufacturing Processes, Data Integrity and Security From 'seed-to-sale,' CannaBlox, www.levelblox.com/cannablox/, gives today's cannabis growers and distributors complete visibility, traceability, security, and ensures adherence to MFG and Government regulations and standards. All built using LevelBlox Blockchain technology.

The Business of legal cannabis has evolved - so has its manufacturing and distribution processes. Now held at a higher standard, growers are under tremendous pressure to ensure audit, compliance and traceability into their operations. CannaBlox gives cannabis growers and manufacturers a solution that fills the void of current offerings by focusing on managing the Manufacturing Processes, and two of the biggest challenges facing this emerging industry; Data Integrity and Security. The evolution of the manufacturing of cannabis is defined in its phases of refinement. The cultivation of flower to extract, to the refinement of distillation, to isolate of cannabinoid, flavonoids, and terpenoids.

Gary Macleod, LevelBlox's CEO, commented, "By using LevelBlox's Blockchain technology and the use of distributed ledgers for purity and security of data, growers can be confident of the exact 'location' and source of the plant as it goes through the grow and refinement process." Mr. Macleod added, "As our development efforts ramp up, our footprint in the enterprise Blockchain sector is growing."

The current options of cannabis business software were built to manage small scale growing, with their target of maximizing yielding of a dry flower - then to an extract of that flower. But now the industry has pivoted to the cultivation of gentiles, and the batch processing of pharmaceutical grade products.

How is CannaBlox different?

Using the LevelBlox BlockChain platform, CannaBlox aggregates and integrates with all cultivation and IoT tracing devices, such as:

Inventory tracking devices, barcodes, and barcode scanners

RFID NFC readers

Scales

Environmental, irrigation & fertilization systems

P.O.S systems

CannaBlox uses this information, and triggers audit events, such as:

Location changes (time and date)

Phase & process changes

Custody changes of the plant material throughout the refinement process

CannaBlox incorporates Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) into the cannabis business processes to add quality, safety and, efficiency into the operation. ICH, WHO, Canada, Japan, and the EMEA, use GMP for pharmaceutical manufacturing and compliance. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) are systems created and mandated by the government to regulate production, verification, and validation of drugs, food and/or medical devices, ensuring that finished products are effective and safe for market distribution.

About LevelBlox:

LevelBlox (OTCQB: LVBX) is dedicated to becoming the foremost leader in the convergence of technology and Cannabis. As the Cannabis industry worldwide continues to grow exponentially, LevelBlox, the premier go-to solution for the Cannabis ecosystem for their audit, tracking, regulatory, and point of sale requirements. LevelBlox has created the Cannabis as a Service (CaaS) category and is leading the way in the space. To learn more, visit https://levelblox.com.

