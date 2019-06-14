P. Daniel Ward MD Again Named Faculty Member at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / P. Daniel Ward MD was invited again to participate as a faculty member at the Las Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Conference, which took place from June 5-8.

The Las Vegas Cosmetic Surgery (VCS) Conference celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, under the coordination of founder S. Randolph Waldman, MD. The VSC is now the largest cosmetic conference in North America. It gives doctors and medical professionals the opportunity to learn about core specialties, while also receiving information for individuals to take back with them.

P. Daniel Ward MD, who lectures and teaches surgeons around the world, spoke on revision rhinoplasty and was the moderator on sessions on rhinoplasty and facelift. An internationally-sought after lecturer, Dr. Ward most commonly teaches about rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, facelift, facial contouring, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

"I love the opportunity to be able to talk about and teach other plastic surgeons about advances in facial plastic surgery," says Daniel Ward, MD. "It is a great honor to be appreciated and valued by so many institutions and conferences around the world, who value my experience and provide me a platform to share my findings and educate others."

In addition to his lectures in Las Vegas, this year, Dr. P. Daniel Ward, MD has been invited to speak at medical conferences in Amsterdam, Portland, St. Petersburg Russia, Seattle, San Diego, New Orleans, Beaver Creek, and Miami, and Oslo. In addition to these large conferences, Dr. Ward will also speak at multiple smaller events and conferences around the state of Utah. The exact dates and times for P. Daniel Ward's lectures at conferences and events will be announced closer to the date of the conferences on social media and his website: https://www.wardmd.com/.

Dr. Ward hopes that his lectures teaching other plastic surgeons about facial plastic surgery will help make facial plastic surgery be more effective and safe for all patients.

About P. Daniel Ward MD:

P. Daniel Ward MD, MS, FACS is an internationally sought-after expert in rhinoplasty, facelifts, fillers, Botox and facial plastic surgery. He is a recipient of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery grant for his research efforts within the area. Currently, Dr. Ward works out of his private practice, Form Medical Spa, in Salt Lake City which he started in 2016 and now has two additional locations across the state. Between his work as a member of the faculty at the University of Utah, and the Utah Rural Outreach Program - designed to help introduce high school students in less privileged areas to medicine - that he created during his time as a student at the University of Utah, Dr. Ward has shown his desire to help others and create a passion for medicine.

Contact: P. Daniel Ward MD

Phone Number: 801-513-FACE

Email: info@wardmd.com

SOURCE: P. Daniel Ward MD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548770/P-Daniel-Ward-MD-Again-Named-Faculty-Member-at-Vegas-Cosmetic-Surgery-Symposium