The installation will be Africa's first privately financed, utility scale floating solar installation. A group of pre qualified bidders inspected the site and are expected to submit full technical and financial documentation by September.Africa's first utility scale, private sector financed floating PV project is entering its next project phase. The plant will be in the Lagoon le Rocher, a shallow body of water separated from the sea by the Providence Industrial Estate on Mahé Island, 4 km from Seychelles International Airport. The site is expected to have a capacity of 3.5-4 MW. This month ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...