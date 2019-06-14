Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2019) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") provides the following update. The Company has reached agreement with the Wilcorp Gold Project vendor to extend the current due date of a $6,000 cash payment to September 30, 2019. The annual anniversary payment of $8,000 is due on June 1, 2020. The company has not proceeded with the $20,000 optional payment to maintain the Stover claims option and will let the option lapse.

The Company is pleased to report that it has completed the Lac des Mille Lacs Compilation Study commissioned by the Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation (See Bold news release dated January 14, 2019). Management is confident that the data-base created by this project will be instrumental in support of resource development within the Area of Interest it encompasses.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

