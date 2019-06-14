sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,207 Euro		+0,009
+4,76 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.06.2019 | 15:55
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 14

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on the 14 June 2019 of the following purchase of its ordinary shares by Mark Herbert Chief Executive Officer.

DirectorNature of TransactionNumber of Shares PurchasedBeneficial holding following share purchaseBeneficial holding following share purchase as a % of issued capital
Mark HerbertShare Purchase500,000500,0000.036

The notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameMark Herbert
2Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePendragon PLC
b)LEI213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.05 each
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
b)Nature of transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£ 0.1835500,000
d)Aggregated Information
Aggregate PriceAggregate
Volume		Aggregate
Total
£ 0.1835500,000£91,750
e)Date of transaction14 June 2019
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 June 2019

Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Richard Maloney Tel: 01623 725119

Headland Jack Gault Tel: 0203 805 4822

-ENDS-


© 2019 PR Newswire