PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 14
Pendragon PLC ("the Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company was notified on the 14 June 2019 of the following purchase of its ordinary shares by Mark Herbert Chief Executive Officer.
|Director
|Nature of Transaction
|Number of Shares Purchased
|Beneficial holding following share purchase
|Beneficial holding following share purchase as a % of issued capital
|Mark Herbert
|Share Purchase
|500,000
|500,000
|0.036
The notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Herbert
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Pendragon PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|e)
|Date of transaction
|14 June 2019
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
14 June 2019
