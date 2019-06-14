The global epistaxis device market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Millions of people across the world are affected by olfactory dysfunction resulting from air pollution. Airborne chemicals can damage or irritate the interior of the nose, making it more prone to bleeding. Upon inhalation, the toxins in the air can directly damage the olfactory cortex and can also induce cytotoxic and inflammatory changes in the olfactory bulb. Therefore, the increase in air pollution can lead to frequent nosebleeds and, in turn, raise the demand for epistaxis devices.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in materials of epistaxis devices used after FESS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global epistaxis device market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global epistaxis device market: Technological advances in materials of epistaxis devices used after FESS

The epistaxis device market is witnessing significant technological advances in materials used after FESS, which is the most effective surgical treatment for CRS. However, this procedure is associated with complications such as nasal bleeding, adhesions, and other issues, which could be prevented by nasal packing. Hence, a variety of new biomaterials have been introduced for use in FESS nasal packing, such as chitosan scaffolds, and absorbent silver ions for dressing. Such advances lead to higher comfort with better quality nasal packing products and are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the epistaxis device market.

"Apart from the technological advances in materials of epistaxis device used after FESS, other factors such as the increasing proportion of pregnant women suffering from hypertension diseases, and the growing prevalence of blood disorders causing epistaxis will have a significant impact on the growth of the epistaxis device market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global epistaxis device market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global epistaxis device market by product type (nasal tampons, nasal catheters, and others), application (anterior epistaxis and posterior epistaxis), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the epistaxis device market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the epistaxis device market in North America can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hypertension, rising blood disorders, and growing incidence of nasal and paranasal sinus cancers in the US, and Canada. North America is expected to contribute the largest share of revenue to the epistaxis device market during the forecast period owing to the presence of established vendors in the US.

