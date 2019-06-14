Augmentum Fintech Plc - Publication of Prospectus

14 June 2019

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company" or "Augmentum Fintech")

Publication of Prospectus

Further to the Company's announcement earlier today, the board of Directors (the "Board") of Augmentum Fintech (ticker: AUGM), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, announces the publication of the Prospectus in connection with the proposed issue of new ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company by way of an Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer (the "Initial Issue") at an Issue Price of 112 pence per Ordinary Share. The Prospectus also contains details of the Company's share issuance programme of new Ordinary Shares and new C Shares (the "Share Issuance Programme").

On 5 June 2019, the Company published a circular setting out a notice of the General Meeting to be held on Monday, 1 July 2019 at 9.00 a.m. The purpose of the General Meeting is to seek shareholder approval for certain matters necessary to implement the Initial Issue and Share Issuance Programme.

The Prospectus will be available on the Company's website (www.augmentum.vc), subject to certain access restrictions, for inspection at the Company's registered office at 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL, and at the National Storage Mechanism via www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Notes to Editors

Augmentum Fintech plc is one of Europe's leading venture capital investors focusing exclusively on the fintech sector. Augmentum Fintech invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum Fintech is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.

Expected Timetable

2019 Prospectus published and Initial Issue opens 14 June General Meeting 9.00 a.m. on 1 July Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms in respect of the Offer for Subscription 11.00 a.m. on 1 July Latest time and date for receipt of completed applications from the Intermediaries in respect of the Intermediaries Offer 3.00 p.m. on 1 July Latest time and date for commitments under the Initial Placing 4.00 p.m. on 1 July Publication of results of the Initial Issue 2 July Admission and dealings in Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue commence 8.00 a.m. on 4 July CREST accounts credited with uncertificated Ordinary Shares 4 July Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing* 15 July * Underlying Applicants who apply to Intermediaries for Ordinary Shares under the Intermediaries Offer will not receive share certificates. Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.

