Rapala VMC Oyj: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation

Managers' transactions

June 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS





Rapala VMC Oyj has received on June 13, 2019 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Oyj.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie SA

Position: Closely associated person





Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Emmanuel Viellard

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Name: Louis Audemard d'Alancon

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer

Name: Rapala VMC Corporation

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91





Initial notification

Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20190614124342_2





Transaction details

Transaction date: 2019-05-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 7 196

Unit price: 3.00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 7 196

Volume weighted average price: 3.00000





Transaction date: 2019-05-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 20 000

Unit price: 3.00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 20 000

Volume weighted average price:3.00000









For further information, please contact: Company Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540





Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media





Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 262 million in 2018, employs some 2 700 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment