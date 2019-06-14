Rapala VMC Oyj: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers' transactions
June 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Rapala VMC Oyj has received on June 13, 2019 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Oyj.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie SA
Position: Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Emmanuel Viellard
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Name: Louis Audemard d'Alancon
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20190614124342_2
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2019-05-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 7 196
Unit price: 3.00000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 7 196
Volume weighted average price: 3.00000
Transaction date: 2019-05-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 20 000
Unit price: 3.00000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 20 000
Volume weighted average price:3.00000
For further information, please contact: Company Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media
