GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Rapala VMC Oyj: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers' transactions
June 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS


Rapala VMC Oyj has received on June 13, 2019 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Oyj.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie SA
Position: Closely associated person


Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Emmanuel Viellard
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Name: Louis Audemard d'Alancon
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91


Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20190614124342_2


Transaction details
Transaction date: 2019-05-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 7 196
Unit price: 3.00000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 7 196
Volume weighted average price: 3.00000


Transaction date: 2019-05-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 20 000
Unit price: 3.00000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 20 000
Volume weighted average price:3.00000




For further information, please contact: Company Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540


Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 262 million in 2018, employs some 2 700 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment

  • Rapala VMC Corporation, Managers' transactions, June 14, 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2e32935-942a-489f-bce7-43b9b2138b19)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)