Themed "Collaboration's Next Wave," ACAMS' 15th Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference offered unique insights and expertise on financial crime prevention for compliance professionals. More than 80 speakers from countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Switzerland, Estonia, Sweden and Denmark shared their strategies on combatting money laundering and financial crime.

Twenty-three sessions held June 12-13, 2019, included a keynote address by Alexandra Jour-Schroeder, acting deputy director general of the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers, European Commission, and special presentations by John Cusack, co-chair of Wolfsberg Group, and John E. Smith, former director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, there was a cross-section of topics on risk vulnerabilities and risk management, regulatory challenges, sanctions, bribery and corruption. Issues and threats related to cybercrime and emerging payment systems were featured high on the agenda, which was crafted to address concerns from regulators, enforcement officials and finance professionals around the world.

"ACAMS continues to develop strategic, collaborative platforms with our international conferences, providing timely information to professionals focused on financial crime compliance," said Rohit Sharma, president and managing director of ACAMS. "As we continue to expand our global footprint and meet the growing needs of our members, regulators, enforcement officials, governments and the private sector, we work to be the strategic partner of choice, in part by bringing respected experts to our events."

"Emerging payment trends, such as cryptocurrency, and the use of technology were timely and essential topics of discussion at the event," said Angela Salter, head of Europe for ACAMS. "There is increased pressure to hire personnel with the right IT and data skills for the current compliance landscape, and to develop training programs that promote tech literacy in an evolving landscape that includes fintech, virtual currencies and digital identification."

The conference in Europe is one of ACAMS' four flagship conferences annually. In recent months, ACAMS has expanded its volunteer-led chapter network in Europe with new chapters established in Switzerland and Poland, resulting in events being held regularly in more than 16 European countries.

